New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB News: Hyun-Jin Ryu Signs With Blue Jays
by: Brian Devine — Mets Merized Online 14m
According to Jeff Pasan of ESPN, the Blue Jays have signed pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to a four-year $80 million dollar contract.Ryu entered free agency as one of the best pitchers on the market aft
Tweets
-
Most amazing stat of all this winter is this. It’s not quite Christmas and only 3 big stars in their prime remain on the free-agent market: Josh Donaldson, Nick Castellanos and Marcell Ozuna.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @sschreiber13: they're the toronto ryu jays now https://t.co/QU6gNmiY9mBlogger / Podcaster
-
Stevie Cohen cannot come soon enough. Bumgarner got $17M per, Ryu got $20M per. Mets gave two inferior talents nearly as much, and let the star (Wheeler) go for nothing.BREAKING: Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a four-year, $80 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MLB News: Hyun-Jin Ryu Signs With Blue Jays https://t.co/IcZelugRkA #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is how it's supposed to be https://t.co/cqhbHyeAJWBlogger / Podcaster
-
One more for Boras. Over a billion bucks now for the winter.BREAKING: Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a four-year, $80 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets