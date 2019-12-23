New York Mets

The Mets Police
49448214_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: is Vulgar Pete going Full Namath?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Happy Metsivus, where we are all encouraged to Air Our Grievances.  I am not too angry at the Mets this year so I will just say something snarky about CAA and move on.  But, I’d love to hear your grievances if you have any. By...

Tweets