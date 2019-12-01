New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WFAN’s Mike Francesa loses final ratings war with ESPN’s Michael Kay - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
WFAN's Mike Francesa lost his last ratings war against ESPN Radio New York's Michael Kay, who outscored him in the Autumn 2019 ratings book by a significant margin.
Tweets
-
Join me, @Ken_Rosenthal, @Feinsand, @scottbraun #MLBNow #MLBNetwork 2-3pE Ryu #Bluejays, Keuchel #WhiteSox, who is most desperate now #Angels #Dodgers #Twins, Can Arenado be dealt? #RockiesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @cdixon25: .@TylerKepner did a brilliant job of summarizing what’s at stake here with the @MiLB. The implications are wide ranging and Kepner has put it all in perspective. https://t.co/xDBNGMj4n8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: NEW COLUMN: Michael Kay destroys Mike Francesa in Francesa's final ratings book. https://t.co/3x8UrLLGgMBlogger / Podcaster
-
James is ruthless. I freaking love it.What's with all these Seattle guys being brought out of retirement because they were good a decade ago? https://t.co/VCAsYTJSImMinors
-
Here’s our Cyclones All Decade Team! What do you think? 🤔 Tell us who’s on your squad 👇https://t.co/1CC1m23YJ8Minors
-
Our Team of the 2010s: C: Buster Posey 1B: Miguel Cabrera 2B: Robinson Cano 3B: Adrian Beltre SS: Troy Tulowitzki LF: Ryan Braun CF: Mike Trout RF: Giancarlo Stanton DH: David Ortiz https://t.co/2pjdF0ebdnBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets