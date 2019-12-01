New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Taking Inventory of Remaining Relief Market
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 47s
The Mets entered the offseason, knowing that one of their biggest needs was improving a bullpen that posted a 4.99 ERA during the 2019 season.To this point, all they've done is re-sign right-h
Tweets
-
They were once a lock, now they're on the outside looking in https://t.co/6hN17LnW70Blogger / Podcaster
-
Two.TV / Radio Network
-
can festivus also be eight days longBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wow ... soft. Have hardly criticized them at all.Blogger / Podcaster
-
yes, yes it isThis video of @You_Found_Nimmo and @JDDavis26 attempting the #WhisperChallenge is just what your day needed. 😂 Full Video 📹: https://t.co/MTUGMFsNzp https://t.co/g2YbbuSLZ3Blogger / Podcaster
-
as @JonHeyman said #WhiteSox are very interested in Edwin Encarnacion. Today was Encarnacion’s father’s funeral, so he is holding off a decision for a bit yet.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets