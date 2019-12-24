New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets of the 2010s: Jake’s the 1
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 13m
Welcome to the eleventh and concluding chapter of Faith and Fears countdown of The Top 100 Mets of the 2010s. Its no fantasy. Jacob deGrom is all ours. 1. Then deGrom.
Tweets
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Rich Hill and Wife Arrested Outside Gillette Stadium https://t.co/fAC01iPNo9 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets have yet to subtract anyone from their roster this winter via trade. Will this change? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/cOyIuVeBQZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Faith and Fear in Flushing’s Top 100 Mets of the 2010s countdown concludes with an utterly unsurprising choice for Met of the Decade. https://t.co/hVsL2kf74HBlogger / Podcaster
-
omg how am i just seeing this perfect GEMRick Porcello, Steven Matz and Brad Brach in the locker room: https://t.co/iSqCfWkVw5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @rtpiers: I like the Mets. We lose to everyone. https://t.co/yyVd0gIKIDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Where the Mets stand in the NL East (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/tQLDDeIOqKTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets