New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Rumor Roundup: White Sox Keep Pedal To The Metal
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 2m
Sox Interested In CastellanosAccording to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the White Sox are interested in former Cub and Tiger, Nicholas Castellanos. Jon Heyman of MLB Network also notes the Sox ar
Tweets
-
New Post: Top 10 Mets Offensive Highlights of Decade https://t.co/E53eht4SLo #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JDaniel2033: Happy '80s Birthday to Frank Taveras, whose 1979 trade from the #Pirates to the #Mets enabled him to play in 164 games that season. https://t.co/qDWy92kekPBlogger / Podcaster
-
A holiday present this family will never forget...George and Christian got an extra special gift as @GMBVW took them on a shopping experience of a lifetime, plus a private tour of @CitiField!Official Team Account
-
This didn't look like a tall task for the 7-foot-5 rookie https://t.co/RzrkmLMZOrBlogger / Podcaster
-
New York Mets rumors: projected roster, Cody Allen, Daniel Zamora and more https://t.co/62TCY4NUp1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Among 56 pitchers who had at least 200 changeups swung at in 2019, Michael Wacha had the 11th-highest whiff rate at 39.0%. #Mets #LGM @MichaelWachaBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets