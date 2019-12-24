New York Mets

The Mets Police
49475894_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness : Nothing going on, enjoy your Christmas Eve

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

SLACKISH REACTION:  It is a quiet morning in Queens as expected. I had a dream I replaced Francesa and on “Stick to Sports” you guys kinda found me annoying, but somewhat entertaining, and wished I talked about sports more.  Seems exactly how it...

Tweets