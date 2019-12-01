New York Mets
New York Mets give fans surprise Christmas present with Dellin Betances signing
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 4m
By: Mike Phillips | December 24, 2019 It may be a bit last minute, but the New York Mets did give their fans a nice present. The Mets have agreed to terms on a contract with the top free agent reliever left on the market, former Yankees’ right-hander
RT @michaelgbaron: I've had nothing to do over the last 20 minutes. So, I compiled the @fangraphs fWAR steamer projection for all clubs in the NL East for 2020, as of today: #Mets - 41.7 #Nationals - 40.7 #Braves - 39 #Phillies - 34.7 #Marlins - 19.8 Excel did the math. I am just a messenger.Blogger / Podcaster
On the final day of the Winter Meetings, Brodie Van Wagenen made it sound like the Mets might not dip into the reliever market. Turns out, he never tipped his hand. On Betances, the bullpen and optimism for 2020: https://t.co/eBrrC5DF5jBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Dave_Rivera: #Mets sign former #Yankees reliever Dellin Betances https://t.co/e4ded95JPM via @NorthJersey @pcaldera @JustinCToscano @APPSportsDesk @lohudsports @MyCJ_SportsBeat Writer / Columnist
Betances’ 2021 player option for $6M escalates by $800G if 40 games pitched in 2020, $1M for each 50/60/70 games. So maxes out at $9.8M. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Jeurys Familia and Dellin Betances: offseason workout partners. Now, teammates.Jeurys Familia lost 20 pounds already this offseason. He’s been working out at the Impact Zone in New Jersey. Free agent pitcher Dellin Betances is getting ready for the season there as well. https://t.co/ZZGlZu5jk8Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets sign former Yankees reliever Dellin Betances | @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/pPAB9mhkEcBlogger / Podcaster
