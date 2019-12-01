New York Mets

Mets Merized
49482088_thumbnail

Mets Designate Sam Haggerty For Assignment

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 4m

 Infielder Sam Haggerty has been designated for assignment my the Mets in order to make space on the 40-man roster for Dellin Betances.Haggerty, 25, received a September call-up last

Tweets