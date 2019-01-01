New York Mets

Mets 360
49482491_thumbnail

Mets sign Dellin Betances to a one-year deal

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

The Mets addressed their bullpen in a big way, adding 6’8 Dellin Betances on a one-year deal with a player option for 2021. Betances issued a statement on the signing, one that included this …

Tweets