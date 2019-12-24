New York Mets

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 24, 2019 -- The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed four-time All-Star RHP Dellin Betances to a one-year contract with a player option for 2021. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated...

