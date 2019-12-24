New York Mets
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 24, 2019 -- The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed four-time All-Star RHP Dellin Betances to a one-year contract with a player option for 2021. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated...
RT @michaelgbaron: I've had nothing to do over the last 20 minutes. So, I compiled the @fangraphs fWAR steamer projection for all clubs in the NL East for 2020, as of today: #Mets - 41.7 #Nationals - 40.7 #Braves - 39 #Phillies - 34.7 #Marlins - 19.8 Excel did the math. I am just a messenger.Blogger / Podcaster
-
On the final day of the Winter Meetings, Brodie Van Wagenen made it sound like the Mets might not dip into the reliever market. Turns out, he never tipped his hand. On Betances, the bullpen and optimism for 2020: https://t.co/eBrrC5DF5jBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Dave_Rivera: #Mets sign former #Yankees reliever Dellin Betances https://t.co/e4ded95JPM via @NorthJersey @pcaldera @JustinCToscano @APPSportsDesk @lohudsports @MyCJ_SportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Betances’ 2021 player option for $6M escalates by $800G if 40 games pitched in 2020, $1M for each 50/60/70 games. So maxes out at $9.8M. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeurys Familia and Dellin Betances: offseason workout partners. Now, teammates.Jeurys Familia lost 20 pounds already this offseason. He’s been working out at the Impact Zone in New Jersey. Free agent pitcher Dellin Betances is getting ready for the season there as well. https://t.co/ZZGlZu5jk8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets sign former Yankees reliever Dellin Betances | @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/pPAB9mhkEcBlogger / Podcaster
