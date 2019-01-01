New York Mets

Metsblog
46430674_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman is excited about the Mets signing Dellin Betances

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 16m

Following the news that the Mets had signed Dellin Betances to a one-year deal, Marcus Stroman reacted by doing what everyone else who doesn't play baseball for a living does. He took to Twitter.

Tweets