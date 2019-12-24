New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman reacts to New York Mets signing Dellin Betances
by: Danny Small — Elite Sports NY 2m
There are good vibes around the New York Mets in the wake of the Dellin Betances signing. Marcus Stroman, for one, is jacked up about it.
Tweets
-
She called her Roenick's comments "unacceptable, especially among workplace colleagues" https://t.co/84xGedJAw7Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets signing a player off injury to a deal with a player option (!) because he’s from New York and a Yankee and will win some back pages. This team is,Blogger / Podcaster
-
Do the Mets have the best deal in baseball with Jacob deGrom? (via @AnthonyMcCarron) https://t.co/kkgH0632yXTV / Radio Network
-
The Mets’ “look of the 2010s” filtered into our consciousness through a side entrance. It took us a while to recognize it for what it was going to be. https://t.co/hVsL2kf74HBlogger / Podcaster
-
yes and yesNew Post: Can Pete Alonso Repeat or Improve on his Rookie Season? https://t.co/h45uyGuGGF #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Probably not what #Yankees fans had in mind when thinking "I hope Betances stays in New York"... https://t.co/Nkka7nFdMv #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets