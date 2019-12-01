New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Mets sign Dellin Betances | What it means for Yankees - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 21s
A homegrown Yankees star has moved to Queens.
Tweets
-
Hello @DBetances68 . #MetsMinors
-
RT @Jomboy_: Meta fans: For a while it seemed like Dellin was a 1 inn guy only. In 2018 they tried to stretch him for 2 & it rarely worked. Then he was a beast in playoffs for multiple inn so maybe he can! When hes goin thru a stretch of not bein ‘on’, you can tell from his first 2 pitchesBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is important. Some have said this Betances move was a reaction to the Cespedes restructure. It appears not. #MetsMets ability to sign Betances was not related to Cespedes settlement. They have been pursuing him since November and knew basically what it would costMinors
-
RT @BSmile: Holiday Greetings from the New York #Mets ~ Vintage team issued Christmas card with Mr. Met dressed as Santa Claus! #MLB #LGM #Baseball https://t.co/bAFinIcEwBBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BatdogRookie: Well, it's time to say bye to another one of my frens...@DBetances68 has signed with @Mets. He was also frens with my granddad Chase and dad Derby when he was coming up with @TrentonThunder. I got to hang out with him this past season on his rehab. Wishing him the best of luck!! https://t.co/vtmrrdLhUNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets ability to sign Betances was not related to Cespedes settlement. They have been pursuing him since November and knew basically what it would costBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets