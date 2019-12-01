New York Mets

Mets Merized
49488333_thumbnail

MLB News: Digital Strike Zone Could Be Used in Three Years

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 9m

Jacob Bogage of the Washington Post reports that "robo umps" or ABS could be used as soon as in three seasons, with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred being the biggest proponent for the quick rollout o

Tweets