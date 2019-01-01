New York Mets

Metsblog
48416419_thumbnail

5 Mets prospects who can make an impact in 2020

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The bulk of the Mets' impact prospects are in the lower levels of the minors -- highlighted by Brett Baty, Matthew Allan, and Josh Wolf, all selected in the 2019 MLB Draft -- but they do have a handful of prospects who should be ready to contribute...

Tweets