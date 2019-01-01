New York Mets
Mets bolster their bullpen by signing Dellin Betances
by: Daniel Yanofsky — Double G Sports 1m
The four-time All-Star for the Yankees will be getting a new opportunity to showcase his skills with the team from Flushing.
Well, yeah I get that. And yes, the Canó/Diaz deal was a win-now move. And you can credit the Mets for making win-now moves. But there’s no denying 1) the Mets gave up a ton there, and 2) Díaz helped to absolutely destroyed the Mets 2019 season. So, 3) The trade hasnt been good@michaelgbaron can I ask u a question I get the hate for cano cause u lost prospects but if ur trying win now how are those 2 in seattle going help us this year too? Cano diaz deserves the benefit of ths doubt considering cano we know what hes always done and diaz youngBlogger / Podcaster
I think Marte is less probable today than a month ago. As for the backup catcher, Nido is a better defensive player. If they’re making a move there, its going to be for someone who is a better catcher/receiver/framer/staff handler than Nido.@michaelgbaron U were right on Betances and how waiting led to high Mets probability. Do you think Starling Marte is probable? What about a Kevin Plawecki reunion?Blogger / Podcaster
It makes sense to move him honestly. I’d hate to see that. But he is going to rot on this roster. He needs a chance to be an everyday player.@michaelgbaron I'm intrigued by what they are going to do with Dom Smith, there's really no role on this team for him at this point unless you prefer him over Davis. You would think one has to go and trading Dom makes the most sense.Blogger / Podcaster
There are no guarantees. Especially in baseball. As much as I think Drew Smith can help the bullpen, he has a lot of work to do and a lot to prove.@michaelgbaron Mr. Baron sir, I can assure you drew smith is electric on the mound. When he’s 100% healthy he’ll be down in Queens with the good guys. GuaranteedBlogger / Podcaster
I think youre going to have to give more than that to get a guy like Giles. And, I don’t see Toronto moving him - they want to get better, not subtract.@michaelgbaron Gman, Smith, and Lowrie to Jays for Giles? They're looking for a 1B and I think Smith would be a great fit with the young core of players there.Blogger / Podcaster
Starting to get that itch again…. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
