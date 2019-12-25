New York Mets

New York Post
49499365_thumbnail

The risky Mets plan Brodie Van Wagenen is really counting on

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

It’s a group with great résumés, but can the Mets count on past performance to translate into future results? Not long ago, a rotation that slotted in Rick Porcello, Marcus Stroman and Michael

Tweets