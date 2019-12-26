New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: hope for the best is what we do
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 9m
SLACKISH REACTION: The newspaper seems to have realized that Wags plan, like all Mets plans, is built around having some guys have bounceback years. Of course while said guys are having bounce back years we should assume nobody in the rotation...
New York Mets: what does Dellin Betances bring to the team? #NYM https://t.co/A7hkvhNCdBBlogger / Podcaster
Absolutely. Ultimately, Id like to see someone emerge from the minors in a pitching role. The Mets have generally struggled to develop that since the emergence of Seth Lugo. Or traded those they have developed away, of course.@michaelgbaron Could use another reliever, but watch Ryley Gilliam this year. I know he struggled a bit in AAA, but he started the year in A ball. Could be very effective call upBlogger / Podcaster
Sure. Its why I say the Mets need to think about another left-hander, and a guy who can be effective enough against righties. I sure hope this rule is reversed soon, btw.@michaelgbaron Can’t carry zamora with a 3 batter minimum he would get lit up by righties. The LOOGY is deadBlogger / Podcaster
I think there’s upside there, but he’s a limited use pitcher and now that there’s a 3 batter minimum, its hard to effectively use Zamora.@michaelgbaron Micheal if Zamora is used correctly he seemed to be effective Callaway put him in bad situations what’s your opinionBlogger / Podcaster
Id sign another reliever, specifically a left-hander as insurance to Wilson. I know there is Shreve, but they need to do more. Id get an actual centerfielder, not someone who is a corner OF’er who can play CF. They need some depth relievers and some depth bench pieces.@michaelgbaron What would you do to finish the offseason?Blogger / Podcaster
I would give them a B- so far.@michaelgbaron What letter grade would you give the Mets front office sitting on 12/26/19? Thanks and happy holidays!Blogger / Podcaster
