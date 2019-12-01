New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Money Would’ve Been Better Spent On Zack Wheeler
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 7m
If you look at the Mets bullpen, the theme appears to be “If.” If this bullpen is healthy, and if this bullpen performs to its full potential, it is going to be one of the best in the g…
Tweets
-
The latest Talkin’ #Mets is here as a special edition of the show to discuss the signing of @dbetances68 listen at https://t.co/PuHZKsCLq5 #nymets #lgm #citifield #lfgmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Zion Williamson is learning how to walk again https://t.co/p81QXzsgzZBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets lost Wheeler, who posted like 200 innings and 4.7 WAR and replaced him with two inferior starters and a talented reliever that pitched 0.2 innings last year. So uh.. improved?Most improved teams so far: 1. White Sox 2. Yankees. 3. Angels. 4. Reds. 5. Rangers. 6. D-Backs. 7. Phillies. 8. Mets. 9. Jays. 10. Padres.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Treat yourself to one more gift this holiday season! 🎁 Score some #Mets tickets 👉 https://t.co/9Idv5x0onUOfficial Team Account
-
New Post: 2019 Mets Report Card: Jeff McNeil, IF/OF https://t.co/xadgVtZ5Kl #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Matt Moore with SoftBank Hawks: 3.5M. Can make up to 6M.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets