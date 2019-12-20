New York Mets

Mets Merized
49508678_thumbnail

2019 Mets Report Card: Jeff McNeil, IF/OF

by: Samantha Brown Mets Merized Online 4m

Jeff McNeil, INF/OFPlayer Data: Age: 27 B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 133 G (567 PA), .318/.384/.531, 38 2B, 1 3B, 23 HR, 75 RBIs, 75 K, 35 BBAdvanced Stats: 143 wRC+, -2.9 BsR, .384 wOBA, 13.2 K%, 6

Tweets