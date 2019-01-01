New York Mets

Mets 360
49508833_thumbnail

Connor Wollersheim and Scott Ota: The guys who made the Mets’ 2019 Draft possible

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 4m

It would have been great to have been a fly on the wall in the war room for the Mets’ 2019 Draft. In the first three rounds, they took two guys who ended up signing for significantly more money tha…

Tweets