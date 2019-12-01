Remaining Needs: NL East

Yup. They lit up Price in the Dickey game. Won something like 13-1 and 11-2. They were up 9-4 in the bottom of the 9th and I had to go and catch my flight. I think it was Frank Francisco who gave up 3 in the ninth to make me nervous. But they held on and I barely made my flight.

Bradford Mehlman Metstradamus @ dcowan850 I was at that series. It was pretty much end of world everything goes wrong for Tampa. Even Jason Bay had 2 HRs I think and the Mets lit up both Price and some other starter who coming into that series had a sub 2 ERA