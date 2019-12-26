New York Mets

New York Post
49514834_thumbnail

Mets’ Jacob deGrom is The Post’s NY Athlete of the Decade

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 43s

This was the deGrom deCade. With all the incredible athletes who played in New York over the last 10 years, it is Jacob deGrom who stands above everyone else on a list that includes Odell Beckham Jr.,

Tweets