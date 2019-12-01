New York Mets

MMO Free Agent Profile: Robinson Chirinos, C

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5m

Robinson ChirinosPosition: CBats/Throws: R/RAge: June 5, 1984 (35)Traditional Stats: 114 G, 437 PA, .238/.347/.443, 22 2B, 17 HR, 58 RBIAdvanced Stats: 2.3 fWAR, 113 wRC+, 3.0 FRAAVe

