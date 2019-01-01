New York Mets

Players Who Have Played for Mets and Yankees

by: Mark Berman

When Dellin Betances takes the mound for the Mets in 2020, he will become the 136th player to suit up for both teams. Mets in 3rd Place?! Contend for 2nd Wild Card?!

