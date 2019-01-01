New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Players Who Have Played for Mets and Yankees
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 1m
When Dellin Betances takes the mound for the Mets in 2020, he will become the 136th player to suit up for both teams. Mets in 3rd Place?! Contend for 2nd Wild Card?!
Tweets
-
RT @Indians: Carlos Carrasco continues to blow us away. ❤️ Cookie delivered Christmas presents to pediatric cancer patients this morning at the @ClevelandClinic. https://t.co/gXDYWWU1vABlogger / Podcaster
-
Players Who Have Played for Mets and Yankees https://t.co/nYnfH5nMUzBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/32c1KBGYzL who is the NL East favorite now with the 4 contenders all busy and going for it again #Braves #Nationals #Mets #Phillies #MLBNetwork #MLBTonightBeat Writer / Columnist
-
He doesn't know what's next for either of them https://t.co/fGU4QUVXvYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ike, as usual, on point.Yes, this is a Christmas movie!!!! #TradingPlacesTV / Radio Personality
-
THE List: Top 10* Mets Stories of Decade https://t.co/cYbeZWmHX1Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets