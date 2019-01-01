New York Mets
Mets discussing trade for Starling Marte?
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports
The New York Mets agreed to terms with reliever Dellin Betances earlier this week, and now it may be time to address the other side of the ball. MLB Network's Jon Heyman tweeted Thursday that the Mets have exchanged names with the Pittsburgh Pirates...
RT @SNYtv: Where the Mets stand in the NL East (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/tQLDDeIOqKBeat Writer / Columnist
Good deeds make the world a better place. Do them.We all have something to be thankful for, and some of us are more fortunate than others, so last night my family decided to do a good deed for someone. We ordered pizza and gave the delivery man a nice tip and this was his reaction. Happy Holidays! https://t.co/NKqWOSBxLhBeat Writer / Columnist
Castellano’s isn’t a depth player. He’s going to get a big deal to be a starting player. And he has never played CF in the big leagues.@michaelgbaron What do you think about Nick Castellanos? He’s a solid player and an additional outfielder for the Mets depth, maybe even as a center fielderBlogger / Podcaster
