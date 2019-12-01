New York Mets

Mets Merized
49526899_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Mets To Introduce Dellin Betances On Jan. 2

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 8m

Good morning Mets fans! The New York Mets will officially introduce their latest free agent signing, RHP Dellin Betances, on Jan. 2 at Citi Field, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.Latest Mets

