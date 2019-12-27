New York Mets

The Mets Police
49529438_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Jacob deGrom wins Made Up Award on Slow News Day!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

NOT LINKING:  The Post is very excited that they have named JDG as their Athlete Of The Decade.  Congrats to Mr. deGrom.  That said, this is the best example of my blog’s NOT LINKING function.  Now that I have told you this, do you really need to...

Tweets