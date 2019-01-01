New York Mets

The Score
49529515_thumbnail

Report: Mets, Pirates have exchanged names in Marte talks

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 7m

At the end of November, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte called potentially joining the New York Mets "a great opportunity." One month later, his chances of getting that opportunity seem to be growing greater.The Mets and Pirates have...

Tweets