New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Trivia Friday: Best Mets Pitchers of 2010 Decade

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 7m

The 2010s saw the first no-hitter in Mets history as well as the first back-to-back Cy Young winner. There was an All Star Game start, a Rookie of the Year, and so much more. Through it all, can yo…

Tweets