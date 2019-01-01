New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Poll: Should the Mets trade for Starling Marte?
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 16m
News has surfaced once again that the Mets and Pirates have been engaged in talks for Starling Marte. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the clubs have exchanged names. Much like people w…
Tweets
-
Former Met, Todd Pratt, sat down with Howie Rose and discussed his time with the #Mets, including his postseason heroics, as well as what he’s up to now. Full Video 🎥: https://t.co/dQYepQnbxjOfficial Team Account
-
Also on #MLBNow we'll be doing over/unders on the big free agent signs this offseason. If you want to get an early jump, I am setting the over/under on starts during Ryu’s 4-year contract at 79 1-2. Which way are you going? Watch #MLBNetwork 2-3pE to see what our panel thinksBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Talk about greatest gift of the year: I will be hosting #MLBNow #MLBNetwork 2-3pE. OK, it is a great gift because I will be joined by Tom Verducci, @jaysonst and @LemireJoe Look out Brian Kenny, I am opening the show with an essay on Trying in Baseball.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
He's probably not going back to the TV booth https://t.co/K4w1AaJZqJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jed Lowrie.@michaelgbaron Who do you see more likely to be on the OD roster? Dom Smith or Jed Lowrie.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Do The New York Mets Benefit From Dellin Betances? https://t.co/7xABsBynXHBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets