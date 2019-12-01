New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
State of Mets Projected 26-Man Roster
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 3m
The Mets potentially filled a big need earlier this week when they announced the signing of former Yankees shutdown reliever Dellin Betances. That move gets them closer to what their roster could
Tweets
-
He thought he was done with the needles https://t.co/1fQ2NK5anSBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @daleethompson: This is Murphy’s 14th & last Christmas with me. Tragically, the cancer is now all through his nose and into his throat. There’s nothing else I can do except make him comfortable & happy ☹️ He’s on his last days now... please make him famous, Twitter 🙏🏻 #ForMurphy #MyBestFriend https://t.co/72QnGXGFapBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @QBConvention: @mediagoon finished sending out the refunds. PayPal says the money it should be back in your account between 3-5 days the latest. Thank you all.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @perryfbcoach: @Metstradamus I think with the deep position rooster Beltran has to work with they will put a formidable lineup out there most nights. The health of Cespedes will be a huge factor having him in between Alonso & Conforto is real toughBlogger / Podcaster
-
ATHLETE OF THE deCADE. Congratulations to @JdeGrom19 who was named @nypost’s NY Athlete of the Decade!Official Team Account
-
As promised. Very little in 2019 went right for either the Mets' bullpen or Betances, but his upside makes this worth the flier. Barring major news, this is my last published piece of 2019. Thank you all for reading and following along!In Need of Bullpen Fortification, Mets Take a Chance with Betances https://t.co/GLEXin95foTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets