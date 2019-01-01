New York Mets

Metsblog
49541481_thumbnail

Why Dellin Betances was a necessary gamble for the Mets

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

The GM simply didn't have any credibility in trying to sell the notion that the Mets could bank on bounce-backs from Jeurys Familia and Edwin Diaz as the cure for the bullpen that wrecked their season.

Tweets