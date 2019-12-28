New York Mets

Rising Apple
49553494_thumbnail

Mets History: How losing Tom Seaver opened the door for Dwight Gooden

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden get mentioned in the same sentence quite often. In 1984, their paths crossed on the New York Mets roster. When we think of the...

Tweets