MMO Free Agent Profile: Todd Frazier, 3B
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 11m
Todd FrazierPosition: 3BBats/Throws: R/RAge: 02/12/1986Traditional Stats: 133 G, 499 PA, .251/.329/.443, 19 2B, 21 HR, 67 RBIAdvanced Stats: 1.9 fWAR, 106 wRC+, 1 DRS, -1.2 UZRTo
