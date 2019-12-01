New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Can’t Afford to Deal Stroman or Matz

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3s

On Thursday, MetsMerized's own Michael Mayer reported that the New York Mets have received "serious trade interest" in Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz.While it is currently unclear whether or n

