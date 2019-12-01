New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Starling Marte Not Worth It For Mets at This Point
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2m
Throughout the offseason, the Mets have been tied to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, Starling Marte.Whether or not the teams ever came close to a deal, or will culminate on one is anyone's gues
Tweets
-
RT @DTrainMLB: People ask me all the time why did i swing so hard 😂 this commercial right here #classic https://t.co/T6HWPU9RI4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @celeBRADtion: How awesome would it be if Pete Alonso and Marcus Stroman reenact this? #Mets @STR0 @HDMHApparel #HDMH @Pete_Alonso20 @MetsMerized @The7Line #ItsOuttaHere @athletelogos 🍎 https://t.co/mTFQH48dHoBlogger / Podcaster
-
OT enables Winston to become the first 30-30 player in NFL history. Still 4 behind Bobby Bonds and Barry Bonds.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @genymets: 2020 #Mets Projected Roster: #LGM deGrom Syndergaard Stroman Matz Porcello Wacha Gsellman Brach Wilson Lugo Familia Betances Diaz Ramos Alonso Canó Rosario McNeil Conforto Nimmo Céspedes Nido Lowrie Guillorme Davis Marisnick Comment your thoughts! https://t.co/b80RNJi6JyBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: How Mets Can Top Off Their Offseason https://t.co/OuvLhvaaqa #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bye-bye bye week for the Pats, because of FitzMagic.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets