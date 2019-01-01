New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Projecting the New York Mets’ lineup and comparing it with the NL East
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 8m
It may surprise you to know that the New York Mets have arguably the strongest lineup of the National League East for the 2020 season
Tweets
-
RT @DTrainMLB: People ask me all the time why did i swing so hard 😂 this commercial right here #classic https://t.co/T6HWPU9RI4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @celeBRADtion: How awesome would it be if Pete Alonso and Marcus Stroman reenact this? #Mets @STR0 @HDMHApparel #HDMH @Pete_Alonso20 @MetsMerized @The7Line #ItsOuttaHere @athletelogos 🍎 https://t.co/mTFQH48dHoBlogger / Podcaster
-
OT enables Winston to become the first 30-30 player in NFL history. Still 4 behind Bobby Bonds and Barry Bonds.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @genymets: 2020 #Mets Projected Roster: #LGM deGrom Syndergaard Stroman Matz Porcello Wacha Gsellman Brach Wilson Lugo Familia Betances Diaz Ramos Alonso Canó Rosario McNeil Conforto Nimmo Céspedes Nido Lowrie Guillorme Davis Marisnick Comment your thoughts! https://t.co/b80RNJi6JyBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: How Mets Can Top Off Their Offseason https://t.co/OuvLhvaaqa #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bye-bye bye week for the Pats, because of FitzMagic.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets