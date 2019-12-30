New York Mets

The Mets Police
49612099_thumbnail

You Were Wrong: Matt Harvey, Ike Davis and The 2010’s Bad Takes Mets Team

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 20m

As the decade comes to a close and everyone else does their All Decade Teams I thought I’d take a look back at Your Bad Takes!  Here’s the 2010’s You Were Wrong Bad Takes Mets Team. SP – Matt Harvey.  The Next Seaver was 34-37 in Queens.  Ed Lynch...

Tweets