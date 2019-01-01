New York Mets

Mets 360
49612854_thumbnail

Orange and Blue Collector: 1969 World Champion Mets Transogram Figurines and Cards

by: Mark Mariniello Mets 360 18m

Even among collectors of oddball sports cards, the Transogram baseball issues of 1969 and 1970 have long been a source of confusion, thanks to both their distribution methods and their short lived,…

Tweets