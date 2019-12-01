New York Mets

MMO Free Agent Profile: Brock Holt, UTL

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 13m

Brock HoltPosition: 2B, 3B, 1B, OFBats/Throws: L/RAge:  June 11, 1988 (31)Traditional Stats: 87 G, 295 PA, .297/.369/.402, 14 2B, 3 HR, 31 RBI, 38 RAdvanced Stats: 1.3 fWAR, 103 wRC+

