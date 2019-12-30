New York Mets

New York Post
49630079_thumbnail

The top 10 teams of the decade in NY sports

by: Peter Botte New York Post 6m

1. 2011-12 Giants The Post’s Steve Serby takes a closer look at the Giants team that one it all Super Bowl XLVI 2. 2015 Mets The Mets posted only three winning seasons in the decade, but one of them

Tweets