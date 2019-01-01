New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tuesday catch-all thread (12/31/19)
by: Other — Mets 360 5m
The Mets had 12 relievers throw at least 10 innings for them in 2019. Four of those 12 had an ERA under 4.00 and here’s how the other eight fared: Robert Gsellman – 4.66 ERA — 63.…
Tweets
-
Rajai Davis, who turned 39 in October, just told us on @MLBNetworkRadio, “I definitely want to play in 2020.” He stole 21 bases for the @Indians in 2018, during his age-37 season. @MLB @MLBNetworkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @drew2saint: @tanous_tom and @Tramscout42 were a part of both the Jays and Mets in the 2010s. We got a good group... https://t.co/yKAJ3JMtQRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Thanks for following in 2019. The best in health and happiness in 2020.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
2019 was full of great moments and memories, but we can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store. 👀 #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
My top Mets moments of the decade: 1) David Wright's World Series homer 2) Johan no-hitter 3) Cespedes' homer/bat flip in NLDS (my first Mets' playoff game in person) 4) Asdrubal Cabrera's homer/bat flip vs. the Phillies 5) Wilmer walk-off vs. Nats post-trade deadlineBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 12/31/1972: Roberto Clemente tragically passed away. Check out this beautiful article by Danny Torres. https://t.co/enKiN8bTKS #Pirates @DannyT21 @baseballhall #Clemente 🇵🇷 https://t.co/F81d30XyKJBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets