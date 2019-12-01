New York Mets

Mets Merized
49647607_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: Francisco Liriano, LHP

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 7m

Francisco Liriano, Relief Pitcher Bats/Throws: Left/LeftAge: October 26, 1983 (36)Traditional Stats: 69 G, 70 IP, 3.47 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 63 K, 1.80 K/BB, 1.0 HR/9Advanced Stats: 0.3 fWAR, 1

Tweets