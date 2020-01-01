New York Mets

Daily News
Jrsig2ohqrccrebiksc34pskl4

Defense is still a glaring weakness as Mets flip the calendar to 2020 - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 10s

Amidst a rewarding offseason that gave them Dellin Betances, the Mets are closing out 2019 with a feeling of satisfaction.

Tweets