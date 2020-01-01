New York Mets

Don Larsen, Yankees' World Series legend, dies at 90

by: Randy Miller

New York Yankees postseason hero Don Larsen had been battling esophageal cancer. He threw the only postseason perfect game in MLB history in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

