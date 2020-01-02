New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Ode to the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

The Strokes announced a new album and song called Ode To The Mets.  I am not sure what the song is about but hey, I’ll run with it.  They did debut it live in Brooklyn the other night, so who knows? The Actual Mets are very excited about this… They...

