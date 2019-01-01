New York Mets

Mets Minors

Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year: Kevin Smith, LHP

by: Steve Schaeffler Mets Minors 2m

Kevin SmithLevel: St.Lucie/BinghamtonAge: May 13, 1997 (22)Stats: 8-7, 3.15 ERA, 23 G, 23 GS, 117.0 IP, 1.256 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9, 10.0 K/9Despite not being ranked among the top of the pitching

Tweets