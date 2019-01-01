New York Mets

Metsblog
49694521_thumbnail

Takeaways from Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen, including what's next: 'We're the underdogs now'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 13m

Speaking on Thursday after introducing Dellin Betances at Citi Field, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen touched on a host of topics, including what's next this offseason. Here are the takeaways...

Tweets